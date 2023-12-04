Wiz Acquires Raftt, Bolsters CNAPP Offering for Cloud and Kubernetes Developers

Cloud security provider grows its platform with acquisition of Raftt, deepening platform support for shift-left initiatives

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Cloud security leader Wiz has acquired Raftt, a cloud-native platform for developer collaboration. Recently, Wiz expanded its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) to empower developers. Today's acquisition further enhances Wiz's Secure Cloud Development capabilities, which enable developers to build securely across the software development lifecycle.

Wiz's CNAPP - which is ranked #1 by customers and used by 40% of the Fortune 100 - already has a strong developer base: more than 50% of Wiz users sit outside the security function, reflecting the reality of how cloud security operations have become democratized. The addition of the Raftt team will allow Wiz to move even faster as the company continues to build and enhance its industry-leading platform, allowing security and development teams to proactively reduce their attack surface from build time to run time.

"The opportunity to be part of Wiz was one we couldn't pass up," said Roy Iarchy, Co-founder & CEO of Raftt. "At Raftt we lived and breathed the world of developers. We are extremely excited to put those superpowers to work and change the face of cloud security."

"Exceptional talent is the engine that fuels Wiz," said Assaf Rappaport, CEO & Cofounder, Wiz. "Wiz brings a unified view from runtime to development, clear risk analysis, and simplified operations that breaks down the operational silos between security and dev teams. The Raftt team will help us lean into our Secure Cloud Development strategy, introducing new capabilities for preventing costly production issues at the source."

