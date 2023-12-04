MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) ("Mytheresa" or the "Company"), the parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced that Martin Beer, CFO, will participate at the 2023 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 and Wednesday, December 6, 2023 in New York City. Martin Beer will be available for 1x1 meetings with investors.

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. In 2022, Mytheresa expanded its luxury offering to home décor and lifestyle products with the launch of the category "Life". The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €855.8 million GMV in fiscal year 2023 (+15% vs. FY22).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231204317022/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contacts

Mytheresa.com GmbH

Stefanie Muenz

phone: +49 89 127695-1919

email: investors@mytheresa.com

Solebury Strategic Communications

Maria Lycouris Carly Grant

phone: +1 800 929 7167

email: investors@mytheresa.com