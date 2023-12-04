Press Release: Acino completes acquisition of M8 Pharmaceuticals significantly expanding presence and capabilities in Latin America

ACINO COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF M8 PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDING PRESENCE AND CAPABILITIES IN LATIN AMERICA

Zurich, Switzerland -- 4 December 2023: Acino, a Swiss pharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of M8 Pharmaceuticals (M8), a fast-growing specialty biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Mexico City and focused on licensing, marketing, and distributing innovative and established medicines in Mexico and Brazil.

This acquisition provides Acino with access to the two largest pharmaceutical markets in Latin America, significantly expanding its geographic footprint and strengthening its position in the region. This development also enhances Acino's offering for healthcare professionals and patients alike. Integration of the M8 portfolio, pipeline, and operations with Acino is underway while both businesses continue to focus on their day-to-day operations.

M8, formerly a Montreux Growth Partners portfolio company, brings a portfolio of well-known proven brands and innovative products, a best-in-class deal-making platform and an outstanding reputation among its partners. In addition, it has built a large pipeline across a broad range of key therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiometabolism, respiratory, gastroenterology, oncology and hematology, and rare diseases.

Andrew Bird, Interim CEO at Acino commented: "I am delighted to complete this transformational deal for Acino. By bringing M8 on board, we are not only expanding our reach, but are also gaining a fantastic opportunity to further diversify our business, in terms of geographies, partnerships, product portfolio, and therapeutic areas. The M8 team has proven to be fast-paced and result-oriented and I am confident that their company culture and dedication will fit perfectly with our values and steadfast commitment to excellence. I extend a warm welcome to nearly 300 new colleagues at M8 who have now joined the Acino family."

Joel Barlan, CEO at M8 commented: "Today marks an exciting new chapter for M8 and Acino. We look forward to working with our new colleagues to grow the combined business and continuing to bring proven and innovative treatments to patients and caregivers throughout Latin America and other emerging markets."

Banco J.P. Morgan S.A. acted as exclusive financial advisor, Goodwin Procter LLP, Creel and Demarest Advogados as legal advisors, and PWC as exclusive accounting and tax advisor to Acino. Stifel, Cooley LLP and Credit Suisse, a UBS Group Company acted as advisors to M8.

-ENDS-

About Acino

Acino is a Swiss pharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich with a clear focus on selected markets in the Middle East, Africa, Ukraine, the CIS Region, and Latin America. Acino is part of ADQ, an Abu Dhabi based investment and holding company. We deliver quality pharmaceuticals to promote affordable healthcare in these emerging markets and leverage our high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and network to supply leading companies through contract manufacturing and out-licensing.

About M8 Pharmaceuticals

M8 is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on licensing, marketing and distributing innovative and established therapeutics in Latin America: Brazil and Mexico. We aim to become the preferred pharmaceutical partner for the licensing of high-value innovative and proven therapies across our main therapeutic areas CNS, respiratory, cardiometabolic, immunology, gastroenterology, onco-hematology, and rare diseases. Our mission is to provide the people of Latin America with access to the proven and innovative medicines they need to transform their lives.

About Montreux Growth Partners

Founded in 1993, Montreux Growth Partners has a long history of investing growth capital into category-leading companies that are advancing healthcare and financial technology. It focuses on commercial stage companies which have highly differentiated products, technologies, and services. It is an active and collaborative investor, working closely with the management teams at its portfolio companies.

For more information, please contact:

Acino:

Larisa Bernstein, Global Head of Communications, Acino

E-Mail: communications@acino.swiss

M8 Pharmaceuticals:

Joel Barlan, Chief Executive Officer

T: +52 (55) 4431 2933

E-Mail: us.wm@moksha8.com

Rafael Ferrer, Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy

T: +1 (305) 299 6998

E-Mail: rafael.ferrer@m8pharma.com

