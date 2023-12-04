China Three Gorges has commissioned a 1 MW pilot solar plant with perovskite panels near Ordos, in China's Inner Mongolia region. This marks the world's first commercial PV system to use perovskite tech and features 11,200 modules from an undisclosed manufacturer.Three Gorges Energy, a unit of China Three Gorges Corp., has switched on a 1 MW solar power plant using unspecified perovskite PV panels in the Kubuqi Desert, in China's Inner Mongolia region. The company said that the PV system uses 11,200 modules, but it did not reveal the supplier or any technical details. The plant near Hangjin ...

