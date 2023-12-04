Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.: Pacific Ventures' Seaport Meat Company Launches Direct-to-Customer Online Sales Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) ("Pacific Ventures" or the "Company"), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products, today announced that its Seaport Meat Company subsidiary has entered the direct-to-customer market, with the launch of its fully-operational SeaportSteak.com online sales platform.

"We are excited to enter the tech space, an ever-emerging space for online direct-to-customer food delivery services. We are confident that SeaportSteak.com's 100% Natural, Directly-From-The-Farmer meats and proteins will be as well received in our customers' kitchens as they have been over the years in commercial kitchens," stated Shannon Masjedi, President and CEO of Pacific Group Ventures. "SeaportSteak.com sources its meats from the best farms in the world and the highest quality purveyors, to assure unwavering product quality for our customers," Ms. Masjedi concluded.

SeaportSteak.com features an array of Australian Wagyu beef cuts, including a boneless ribeye (pictured), Japanese Wagyu beef cuts and U.S. Domestic Choice beef cuts, all of which are 100% grass-fed, grain-finished beef.

True to its name, SeaportSteak.com also features the highest quality Atlantic Cod, Colossal Shrimp, Salmon and Scallops, all delivered fresh to the door.

The balance of SeaportSteak.com's product offerings include hormone-free and antibiotic-free chicken, including family-pack options, and pork.

About Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC: PACV) is focused on expansion within the consumer products, food, beverage and alcohol-related industries. For more information on PACV, please visit www.pacvgroup.com. (You need to be at least 21 years of age (legal age to consume alcohol) to visit the section of the website dedicated to SnöBar.)

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include but are not limited to, the inability of the company to obtain financing sufficient to maintain its operations and execute its acquisition strategy; the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors Contact:

ir@pacvgroup.com

SOURCE: Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.

