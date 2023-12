Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2023) - Level 14 Ventures Ltd. (CSE: LVL) ("Level 14" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Dr. Robert Quartermain as an advisor to the Company. Currently, Dr. Quartermain serves as the Co-Chair of Dakota Gold Corp. and was most recently Founder and Executive Chairman of Pretium Resources Inc., which developed the Brucejack Project from exploration to Canada's 4th largest gold mine in less than 8 years. Pretium was acquired by Newcrest Mining in October 2022 for C$3.5 billion. Prior to Pretium, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Silver Standard Resources Inc. (now SSR Mining Inc.) for 25 years from 1985-2010. Dr. Quartermain holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of New Brunswick, a Master of Science from Queens University, his Professional Geoscience certification from the Engineers and Geoscientists BC and Honorary Doctor of Science from the University of New Brunswick. In addition to his focus on Dakota Gold and Level 14 Ventures, Dr. Quartermain has a number of education, wildlife and social justice philanthropic interests that he supports.



Dr. Quartermain was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame ("CMHF") in August 2022 for his significant contributions to the mining and exploration industry in Canada and internationally over his career.

About Level 14 Ventures Ltd.

Level 14 is an exploration-stage mining company with a focus on copper and gold, with an option to acquire 100% of the Colpayoc Property in Peru. Colpayoc has significant, untested potential for a Cu-Au porphyry at depth beneath drill holes bottoming in copper-gold sulfide mineralization. Colpayoc is largely untested with limited drilling and is similar to many of the world class porphyry copper-gold deposits within this prolific belt. Level 14 continues to evaluate opportunities in the mineral sector on an ongoing basis.

Marcel de Groot, President & Director

