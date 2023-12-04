Smart for Life, Inc.: Smart for Life Announces LOI to Acquire State-of-the-Art Manufacturer of Vitamins and Supplements

MIAMI, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) ("Smart for Life" or the "Company"), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, today announced that it has executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a state-of-the-art manufacturer of vitamins and supplements, which is expected to add an estimated $20 million of revenue on a pro forma basis over the next year.



"We are pleased to announce this latest LOI as part of our M&A strategy in the nutraceutical space," said A.J. Cervantes, Jr., the Company's Chairman. "This transaction will be our largest acquisition to date. Upon closing, Smart for Life will be continuing our mission of acquiring complementary businesses at attractive valuations, especially as we grow toward our stated goal of $100 million in revenue."

"This target acquisition brings significant manufacturing capabilities in the health and wellness sector and should be highly synergistic with our existing channels and brands," stated Darren Minton, CEO of Smart for Life. "In addition, the company is already audited by a top ten PCAOB accounting firm, which will significantly streamline the due diligence phase, in addition to the overall speed of the transaction. Moreover, we believe Smart for Life can achieve meaningful operating efficiencies by bringing additional capabilities in-house, making this acquisition highly accretive. We look forward to sharing additional information as we complete due diligence and definitive documentation over the coming weeks."

Completion of the acquisition is subject to completion of due diligence and other closing conditions.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues by the fourth quarter of 2026. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition/Sports Illustrated Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide/Greens First. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

