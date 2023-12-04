San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2023) - Thiogenesis Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: TTI) ("Thiogenesis" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing sulfur-containing compounds for unmet pediatric diseases, announced today that its CEO, Dr. Patrice Rioux, has been invited to lead a roundtable discussion on redox signaling at the 6th Annual Mitochondria Symposium at UCLA, in Los Angeles, California, on December 8, 2023.

Reactive oxygen species ("ROS") have multiple biological functions. Importantly, they act as signaling molecules in the maintenance of fundamental physiological functions, a process termed "redox biology". For example, physical exercise generates ROS production, resulting in a number of beneficial pathways that are activated and that protect against cancer, diabetes, metabolic disease, and aging.

Unfortunately, oxidative stress results when there is an imbalance from having too much ROS present and a deficiency of antioxidants necessary to detoxify them. Tissue damage occurs when there are elevated intracellular levels of ROS that can cause damage to lipids, proteins, and DNA. Oxidative stress from disease related mitochondrial dysfunction is at the core of many genetic and metabolic diseases. The generation of ROS is most prominent in the mitochondria - the powerhouse of cells. Thiogenesis' lead product, TTI-0102, is a precursor compound designed to meaningfully increase glutathione, a critically important intracellular antioxidant for controlling ROS and one that is uniquely active in the mitochondria.

"It is an honor to be invited to lead the roundtable at the UCLA Mitochondria Symposium on the important topic of redox signaling," said Dr. Rioux, Thiogenesis' CEO. "The topic also has important implications for our lead compound, TTI-0102, which is a precursor to the antioxidant glutathione and has the potential to play a significant role in redox balance and in restoring a healthy, functioning mitochondria in a number of diseases."

About The Mitochondria Symposium

The Mitochondria Symposium at UCLA is a three-day conference starting on December 7, 2023 dedicated to exploring the world and science of the mitochondria - organelles that are the powerhouse of the cells, playing an essential role in cellular function and all of our biological processes. The Symposium is a gathering of international experts and leading researchers in the field. It is a fully in person conference located on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles.

About MELAS

Mitochondrial dysfunction and resulting oxidative stress are thought to be at the core of many metabolic and cellular disorders. Mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes ("MELAS") is the most prevalent of the family of mitochondrial diseases. Many different transfer RNA ("tRNA") mutations can cause MELAS - the most common mutation is in the MTTL1 mitochondrial gene. A single base pair mutation, m.3243A>G, is found in 80% of patients, and a second common mutation, m.3271T>C, is found in 10% of patients. MELAS involves the buildup of lactic acid in the body, known as lactic acidosis. Symptoms include muscle weakness, headaches, seizures, vomiting, loss of appetite and stroke-like episodes. Patients are generally identified in childhood and before the age of 20. The prevalence is over 20,000 patients in Europe, and it is an orphan indication. There are no approved therapies for MELAS in Europe, where the Company anticipates initiating a multi-center, Phase 2 clinical trial in early 2024.

About Thiogenesis

Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary based in San Diego, CA. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Thiogenesis is developing sulfur-containing prodrugs that act as precursors to thiol-active compounds with the potential to treat serious pediatric diseases with unmet medical needs. Thiols have been the subject of promising medical research for many decades and are known for having powerful antioxidant properties and other potential therapeutic activities. The Company's initial target indications include Mitochondrial Encephalopathy Lactic Acidosis and Stroke (MELAS), Rett syndrome and pediatric NASH; the initiation of Phase 2 clinical trials is planned in 2024.

