Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2023) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has initiated formal discussions for the establishment of a strategic joint venture with Weteams Solutions Pvt. Ltd. ('Weteams')

Weteams is a well-established international digital innovation company with an enviable track record of providing outsource technology resources and services on a global basis.

Weteams headquarters are located in India, the world's fastest growing economy, having surpassed China and North America. India is 5th in the world in terms of overall GDP, ahead of England, Italy, France, Brazil and Canada. Bluesky through an anticipated formalized agreement with Weteams is planning to benefit from exposure to an international fast-growing venture and small cap market as well as a large international audience and potential user base for BlueskyINTEL.

Weteams provides consulting and outsource services for Product Innovation, Product Design, Mobile Development, AR/VR Apps Development, E-commerce and Web Development, and On Demand IT services.

Bluesky's focus on Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Blockchain ("BC") led to the creation of the BlueskyINTEL proprietary web engagement platform. This platform has continued to evolve and grow in many facets.

Bluesky's business roadmap for BlueskyINTEL is aggressive and focuses heavily on the innovation and adoption of AI across multiple business verticals.

Weteams has been the vendor of choice to date for the delivery of the BlueskyINTEL platform and has intimate knowledge of the plans for the future releases and alignment to a business plan that is targeted to deliver back value to Bluesky's shareholders and stakeholders.

Weteams is led by Pranay Mathur, who at his core is a true entrepreneur and innovator. Mr. Mathur became very interested in the direction that Bluesky was going and expressed an interest in becoming more than just a vendor to Bluesky as he strongly believes in the direction and trajectory BlueskyINTEL is on.

Discussions with Weteams envision a joint venture being created between Bluesky and Weteams to support and accelerate the development and business plans for BlueskyINTEL. This arrangement at a high level would see Weteams providing increased development services, project management, and international market presence for BlueskyINTEL initiatives partially in exchange for a vested interest in the success of Bluesky.

Pranay Mathur / Founder & Director (Weteams) stated: "Over the years we have been actively involved in numerous technology projects and Bluesky's plans align with our belief in the future for AI and BC. Our belief is that Bluesky it pointed in the right direction and we feel that accelerating and scaling plans can lead to a faster attainable value proposition. We welcome the opportunity to settle on a mutually beneficial arrangement that ties to the overall success of both companies and ultimately all shareholders".

Weteams https://weteams.io/

Ben Gelfand, CEO stated: "Our relationship with Weteams has been a good one and they are industry experts and their belief in our plans further confirms we are tracking in the right direction. We look forward to taking the BlueskyINTEL platform global".

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, has created a high value digital enterprise at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Web3 business solutions. Leveraging its success as an early adopter providing proprietary technology solutions, Bluesky has invested in its Roadmap. Bluesky's platform, BlueskyINTEL, is well positioned to leverage the current exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Blockchain based technologies through a tightly focus built collaborative platform. This innovative web platform offering supports and better enables businesses to adopt and utilize these emerging and developing technologies.

For more information, please visit Bluesky at: www.blueskydigitalassets.com or www.blueskyintel.com



