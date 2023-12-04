Franklin Templeton: Clarion Partners Completes 24 LEED Certifications Under the LEED Volume Program

ORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Franklin Templeton:

Clarion Partners, LLC, a leading real estate investment manager and one of the largest owners and developers of logistics properties in the U.S., has achieved LEED certification for 24 industrial development projects under the U.S. Green Building Council's (USGBC) LEED v4 for Warehouse and Distribution Centers Volume Program ("LEED Volume Program").*

In 2021, Clarion developed a LEED Volume prototype along with sustainability consultants Argento/Graham for the certification of new development projects under the USGBC's LEED Volume Program. Per the USGBC, LEED, or Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence in green building.

Through the LEED Volume program, Clarion achieves LEED certification for development projects in a more efficient and cost-effective manner as compared to pursuing certification of individual buildings under the standard LEED program, offering expedited opportunities for the Firm to deliver Class A, modern, logistics facilities. In 2022, Mansfield Logistics Park Building 3, an 806,000-square-foot distribution warehouse in Mansfield, New Jersey, became the first property in Clarion's portfolio to achieve LEED certification under the LEED Volume program.

As of November 2023, the following industrial properties have received certifications for LEED Building Design and Construction (BD+C): Warehouses and Distribution Centers:

2902 Mayfield Rd in Arlington, Texas

Fontana Foothills Commerce Center - Buildings 1 & 2 in Fontana, California

Gateway Business Center Phase II - Buildings 26 & 27 in Denver, Colorado

Gravel 85 - Buildings 100 & 200 in Buford, Georgia

Greenwood Industrial Park Building 900 in Henry County, Georgia

Hialeah Gardens Trade Center in Hialeah Gardens, Florida

Indy South Logistics Center - Buildings A & B in Greenwood, Indiana

Jefferson Mill Business Park Phase III - Building H in Jefferson, Georgia

KCI Logistics Centre - Buildings VII & VIII in Kansas City, Missouri

Lehigh Valley Trade Center II - Building C in Hazle, Pennsylvania

Mansfield Logistics Park Phase II in Mansfield, New Jersey

Ontario Ranch Logistics Center Phase III - Building 3 in Ontario, California

Point 70 Logistics Park Phase I - Buildings A & B in Mount Comfort, Indiana

Tracy Logistics Park - Buildings 1, 2 & 3 in Tracy, California

Western Beltway Park - Buildings 1 & 2 in Ocoee, Florida

Clarion has more than 8.8 million square feet of additional industrial development underway or soon to begin that is expected to achieve LEED certification over the next 6 to 12 months, with a pipeline of more than 20 million square feet of additional planned developments currently under review.

"As the U.S. industrial sector - both owners and tenants - continues to adopt more stringent sustainability standards, we believe that achieving LEED certification for new developments will help us to attract and retain high-quality tenants," said Clarion Managing Director Bohdy Hedgcock.

* LEED Building Design and Construction certifications are issued by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). These 24 buildings held valid certifications as of November 2023. Certifications are issued at the time of building development or major renovation and last in perpetuity. Rankings range from Certified to Platinum level for individual properties. Properties must pay registration and review fees to pursue LEED certifications.

About Clarion Partners, LLC

Clarion Partners has been a leading real estate investment manager for over 40 years. Headquartered in New York, the firm maintains strategically located offices across the United States and Europe. With $79 billion in total real estate and debt assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to approximately 500 institutional investors across the globe. Clarion is scaled in all major property types and was an early entrant into the Industrial sector. The Firm's global industrial team manages a 1,000+ property portfolio in the U.S. and Europe consisting of more than 242 million square feet. Visit www.clarionpartners.com for more information.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Disclaimer: Nothing herein constitutes an offer or solicitation of any product or service to any person or in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not authorized or is prohibited by law.

