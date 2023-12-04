Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.12.2023
PR Newswire
04.12.2023 | 15:18
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 November 2023 its investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind7.5%
NextEnergy Solar Fund6.6%
Clearway Energy A Class6.5%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust6.1%
Grenergy Renovables5.0%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund4.8%
Drax Group4.8%
RWE4.7%
SSE4.6%
Foresight Solar Fund4.1%
Bonheur3.0%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund3.0%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables2.9%
National Grid2.8%
Northland Power2.6%
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT1.9%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure1.9%
AES1.9%
Greencoat Renewable1.9%
Enefit Green1.8%
Harmony Energy Income Trust1.6%
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente1.5%
Cloudberry Clean Energy1.5%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc1.4%
Cadeler1.3%
China Suntien Green Energy1.3%
7C Solarparken1.3%
Algonquin Power & Utilities1.2%
US Solar Fund1.1%
Omega Energia0.9%
MPC Energy Solutions0.9%
Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis0.8%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust0.8%
Polaris Renewable Energy0.6%
Atrato Onsite Energy0.5%
Boralex0.4%
GCP Infrastructure Investments0.4%
Innergex Renewable0.2%
Fusion Fuel Green0.2%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants0.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.6%

At close of business on 30 November 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £40.0 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds40.6%
Renewable energy developers30.0%
Renewable focused utilities7.7%
Energy storage5.9%
Biomass generation and production4.8%
Renewable technology and service1.5%
Electricity networks2.8%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency3.1%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.6%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom34.5%
Europe (ex UK)31.8%
Global13.5%
North America12.8%
Latin America2.5%
China1.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.6%
100%


© 2023 PR Newswire
