Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 November 2023 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 7.5% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.6% Clearway Energy A Class 6.5% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 6.1% Grenergy Renovables 5.0% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 4.8% Drax Group 4.8% RWE 4.7% SSE 4.6% Foresight Solar Fund 4.1% Bonheur 3.0% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 3.0% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 2.9% National Grid 2.8% Northland Power 2.6% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT 1.9% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 1.9% AES 1.9% Greencoat Renewable 1.9% Enefit Green 1.8% Harmony Energy Income Trust 1.6% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 1.5% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.5% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 1.4% Cadeler 1.3% China Suntien Green Energy 1.3% 7C Solarparken 1.3% Algonquin Power & Utilities 1.2% US Solar Fund 1.1% Omega Energia 0.9% MPC Energy Solutions 0.9% Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis 0.8% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 0.8% Polaris Renewable Energy 0.6% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.5% Boralex 0.4% GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.4% Innergex Renewable 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 3.6%

At close of business on 30 November 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £40.0 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 40.6% Renewable energy developers 30.0% Renewable focused utilities 7.7% Energy storage 5.9% Biomass generation and production 4.8% Renewable technology and service 1.5% Electricity networks 2.8% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 3.1% Cash/Net Current Assets 3.6%