Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 November 2023 its investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Greencoat UK Wind
|7.5%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|6.6%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|6.5%
|Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
|6.1%
|Grenergy Renovables
|5.0%
|Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
|4.8%
|Drax Group
|4.8%
|RWE
|4.7%
|SSE
|4.6%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|4.1%
|Bonheur
|3.0%
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
|3.0%
|Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
|2.9%
|National Grid
|2.8%
|Northland Power
|2.6%
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT
|1.9%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|1.9%
|AES
|1.9%
|Greencoat Renewable
|1.9%
|Enefit Green
|1.8%
|Harmony Energy Income Trust
|1.6%
|Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente
|1.5%
|Cloudberry Clean Energy
|1.5%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|1.4%
|Cadeler
|1.3%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|1.3%
|7C Solarparken
|1.3%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|1.2%
|US Solar Fund
|1.1%
|Omega Energia
|0.9%
|MPC Energy Solutions
|0.9%
|Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis
|0.8%
|SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
|0.8%
|Polaris Renewable Energy
|0.6%
|Atrato Onsite Energy
|0.5%
|Boralex
|0.4%
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|0.4%
|Innergex Renewable
|0.2%
|Fusion Fuel Green
|0.2%
|Fusion Fuel Green Warrants
|0.0%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|3.6%
At close of business on 30 November 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £40.0 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & funds
|40.6%
|Renewable energy developers
|30.0%
|Renewable focused utilities
|7.7%
|Energy storage
|5.9%
|Biomass generation and production
|4.8%
|Renewable technology and service
|1.5%
|Electricity networks
|2.8%
|Renewable financing and energy efficiency
|3.1%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|3.6%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|United Kingdom
|34.5%
|Europe (ex UK)
|31.8%
|Global
|13.5%
|North America
|12.8%
|Latin America
|2.5%
|China
|1.3%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|3.6%
|100%