Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Jetzt auf die Lithium-Gewinneraktien in den USA setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H43V | ISIN: SE0003086214 | Ticker-Symbol: M16
Frankfurt
04.12.23
08:11 Uhr
0,056 Euro
-0,008
-12,32 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METACON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METACON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0720,10404.12.
PR Newswire
04.12.2023 | 15:18
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Metacon AB: Metacon announces a name change for its subsidiary Helbio

Metacon AB (publ) (Metacon) announces that its wholly-owned Greek subsidiary, Helbio S.A (Helbio), is changing its name to Metacon S.A. At the same time, the integration of Helbio's operations into Metacon AB's IT, branding, and financial platform will be completed.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the fall of 2021, Helbio S.A. has been a wholly-owned subsidiary of Metacon, operating under its own name. Helbio, currently comprising of approximately 25 employees in Patras, western Greece, possesses expertise, patents, and other intellectual property rights in the field of catalytic steam reforming for hydrogen production from various fossil-free substances and gases such as biogas (bio-methane), ethanol, and ammonia. With the name change, Metacon is clearly consolidated as an international group under the same brand, aiming to enhance visibility in the market and foster a stronger sense of unity across the entire organization and in Metacon's existing and future endeavors.

"With the renaming of Helbio to Metacon, we now have a unified brand platform for the entire company, which will enhance visibility in the market and make it easier to focus our resources on the marketing of our products," says Christer Wikner, President and CEO, Metacon.

For further information, please contact Christer Wikner, by phone +46707-647389 or e-mail info@metacon.com

Om Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems for the production of fossil-free "green" hydrogen. The products in the Reforming business area are based, among other things, on a patented technology that generates hydrogen through so-called catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons. The development of Metacon's reforming products is done within the wholly owned subsidiary Helbio S.A in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production.

Metacon also offers complete electrolysis plants and integrated refueling stations for green hydrogen, a large and globally growing area for small- and large-scale production of green hydrogen. Electrolysis is a process of driving a chemical reaction to split water by adding electricity. If the electricity used is non-fossil, the hydrogen will also be fossil-free and climate-neutral. Green hydrogen can be used in sectors such as transport, basic industry, and the real estate sector, with a better environment and climate as a result. www.metacon.com

For further information, see:
www.metacon.com | X: @Metaconab | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17030/3887770/2472631.pdf

PM Helbio_en

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metacon-announces-a-name-change-for-its-subsidiary-helbio-302004670.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.