AB Linas Agro Group: notification on acquisition of block of shares of the Company

AB Linas Agro Group, ISIN code LT0000128092 (hereinafter - the Company), received a notification from UAB "SB Asset Management" on the acquisition of block of shares and voting rights of the Company (enclosed).
Additional information:
Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt (mailto:m.sileika@linasagro.lt)
Attachment
- Notification-of-aquisition-of-block-of-shares LNA-s1204 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/85fb4bbd-afeb-4217-a381-5f431048c9c6)