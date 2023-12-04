Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.12.2023

WKN: A0N95A | ISIN: LT0000128092 | Ticker-Symbol: YG4
Frankfurt
04.12.23
08:07 Uhr
1,130 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.12.2023 | 15:34
144 Leser
AB Linas Agro Group: notification on acquisition of block of shares of the Company

AB Linas Agro Group, ISIN code LT0000128092 (hereinafter - the Company), received a notification from UAB "SB Asset Management" on the acquisition of block of shares and voting rights of the Company (enclosed).

Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt (mailto:m.sileika@linasagro.lt)

Attachment

  • Notification-of-aquisition-of-block-of-shares LNA-s1204 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/85fb4bbd-afeb-4217-a381-5f431048c9c6)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
