Rolls-Royce has told pv magazine that it prefers sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) for large commercial flights, but it continues to invest in hydrogen for mid-size aircraft in partnership with easyJet.Rolls-Royce said that it does not see hydrogen as a medium-term option for large commercial aircraft, as it currently prefers SAF. However, it continues to invest in hydrogen for mid-size planes in partnership with easyJet. "I don't believe in the next 15, 20 years hydrogen will play a role," said Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic during a recent investor presentation. The UK company has teamed ...

