WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint's Subsidiary IT Authorities Awarded New Contract to Provide Managed IT Services

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity & Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced that its subsidiary IT Authorities (ITA) has been awarded a new three-year contract initially valued at $216,000 from a mobile healthcare provider.

"IT Authorities is pleased to announce our newest managed services client in the healthcare sector, a mobile medical practice of doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants making house calls," said Jason Caras, CEO of IT Authorities. "Based in Florida with locations in Ohio and Michigan, the company is expanding its nationwide reach to address the growing homebound patient population. Their unwavering commitment to compliance, particularly adherence to HIPAA regulations, reflects their dedication to safeguarding patient privacy. The selection of IT Authorities as their trusted partner underscores our ability to navigate the dynamic landscapes of the healthcare industry."

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, added: "This strategic partnership is a testament to WidePoint's ongoing commitment to excellence in this pivotal field and ability to meet the rigorous technology standards of healthcare providers. This is an expansion opportunity for WidePoint. This contract is yet another example of how IT Authorities continues to deliver value for WidePoint by presenting new synergistic opportunities that solidify WidePoint's security and managed mobility solution as the benchmark for excellence and security in the industry."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

