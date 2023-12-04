ARMA International: Registration is Now Open for the InfoNext Conference, Formerly the MER Conference, Scheduled for April in Palm Springs, California

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / ARMA International (www.arma.org), the world's leading membership organization for records management, information management, and information governance professionals has announced that registration is now open for The InfoNEXT Conference, formerly the MER Conference scheduled for April 8-10, 2024 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, CA. Click this link to register.

"We look forward to welcoming senior leaders from IT, Legal, Compliance, Information Governance, Privacy, Data Security and Records Management to The InfoNEXT Conference, and experience this new iteration of the MER Conference," said Nathan Hughes, CEO of ARMA International. "We are creating a dynamic program featuring forward looking education sessions led by industry thought-leaders, along with stimulating keynotes and ample networking opportunities. The event will also feature an exclusive Executive Experience, meetings with the newly formed Global Information Consortium, and a variety of Interest Group Council discussions, making the InfoNEXT Conference the epicenter of Information Governance thought leadership."

InfoNEXT will continue the over 30-year tradition and mission of the MER Conference of helping equip Information Governance Practitioners to impact their organization's business objectives more meaningfully. For the first time the event will be held in Palm Springs, CA, expanding the reach and appeal to a larger national audience. Participants can connect with industry thought-leaders, solution providers, and other professionals with thought-provoking, interactive, and solution-oriented engagement events.

Full conference registration includes access to all three days of education sessions, networking breakfast and lunch each day, access to the exhibit hall and entrance to the two Keynote presentations, Welcome Party and the Swanky Soiree Closing Party. ARMA members rate is $2,499 and Associate/Non-Member Rate is $2,799. An Evening Social Pass which includes access to the Welcome and Closing Party is $249. Click this link to register.

ARMA International (www.arma.org), formed in 1955, is the world's leading membership organization serving almost 5,000 professionals who manage and govern information in 52 countries. Members represent the community of records management, information management, and information governance professionals who harness the benefits and reduce the risks of information. ARMA provides information professionals with the resources, tools, and training they need to effectively manage records and information within an established information governance framework. Works that are associated with the framework include the Principles, the Information Governance Implementation Model, and the Information Governance Body of Knowledge (IGBOK). ARMA recognizes professionals who have mastered these concepts through the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification.

