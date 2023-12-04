Regulatory News:

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

SES S.A.

Notice of Redemption to Holders

4 December 2023

SES S.A.

(the "Issuer")

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION TO HOLDERS

€550,000,000 DEEPLY SUBORDINATED FIXED RATE RESETTABLE SECURITIES ISSUED ON 29 November 2016 (ISIN: XS1405765659) (the "Securities")

Terms used but not defined in this notice have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the Securities.

We refer to Condition 9(b) (Issuer's Call Option)("Condition 9(b)") whereby the Issuer may, at its option on any Call Date, on not less than 30 nor more than 60 days' notice, redeem all of the Securities that remain outstanding at their principal amount, together with any accrued and unpaid interest up to (but excluding) the Relevant Call Date (as defined below), in accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the Securities.

The redemption date is the Call Date falling on 29 January 2024 (the "Relevant Call Date

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all of the outstanding Securities will be redeemed on the Relevant Call Date pursuant to Condition 9(b). On the Relevant Call Date, the Securities will be redeemed in an amount equal to the principal amount outstanding of such Securities, together with any accrued and unpaid interest up to (but excluding) the Relevant Call Date. Following the Relevant Call Date, the Securities shall be cancelled.

Payment in relation to the Securities will be made in accordance with the usual procedures of Clearstream, Luxembourg and/or Euroclear.

This announcement is released by SES S.A. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Thai Rubin (email: thai.rubin@ses.com), Secretary to the Board of Directors.

Contacts:

Enquiries

Investors

Senne Van Nieuwenborgh

Senne.VanNieuwenborgh@ses.com

Media

Suzanne Ong

Suzanne.Ong@ses.com