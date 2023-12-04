NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Ísfélag hf. admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland

Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") has approved Ísfélag hf.'s request for admission to trading on the Exchange's Main Market ("Main Market"). The shares will be admitted to trading on the Main Market on December 8, 2023. Company name Ísfélag hf. Symbol ISF Number of shares 818.612.313 Currency ISK ISIN code IS0000030112 Company Id 660169-1219 Orderbook ID 313670 Round lot 1 share Segment Mid Cap Dynamic Volatility Guard 5% Static Volatility Guard 15% Market segment OMX ICE Equities / 23 Tick-size table MiFID II tick size table MIC XICE NICB classification Industry 45 - Consumer Staples Supersector 45102020 - Food Products