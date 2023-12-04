Anzeige
04.12.2023
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Ísfélag hf. admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland

Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") has approved Ísfélag hf.'s request for
admission to trading on the Exchange's Main Market ("Main Market"). 

The shares will be admitted to trading on the Main Market on December 8, 2023.

Company name       Ísfélag hf.       
Symbol          ISF           
Number of shares     818.612.313       
Currency         ISK           
ISIN code         IS0000030112      
Company Id        660169-1219       
Orderbook ID       313670         
Round lot         1 share         
Segment          Mid Cap         
Dynamic Volatility Guard 5%           
Static Volatility Guard  15%           
Market segment      OMX ICE Equities / 23  
Tick-size table      MiFID II tick size table
MIC            XICE          
                         
NICB classification                
                         
Industry         45 - Consumer Staples  
Supersector        45102020 - Food Products
