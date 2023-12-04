The UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero says the latest round for its Boiler Upgrade Scheme - an initiative awarding GBP 7,500 ($9,500) to families in England and Wales to replace traditional boilers for heat pumps - "surged" with a threefold increase in applications.The UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said last week that the recently wrapped-up round of the Boiler Upgrade Scheme - an initiative designed to urge property owners to switch to low-carbon heating - "surged" with more than 1,150 applications. "In the first week after our 50% increase to the Boiler Upgrade ...

