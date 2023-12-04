CrowdStrike achieved the highest scores across Current Offering and Strategy as the report cites a "stellar MDR offering"

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. named CrowdStrike a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Managed Detection And Response Services In Europe, Q4 20231. According to the report, "CrowdStrike's stellar MDR offering backed by advanced XDR capabilities and a commitment to cybersecurity research puts it ahead of its European peers." CrowdStrike has been named a Leader in both The Forrester Wave: Managed Detection and Response Services In Europe, Q4 2023 and The Forrester Wave: Managed Detection and Response, Q2 2023.

CrowdStrike received the highest scores in the Current Offering and Strategy categories while receiving the highest scores possible in 13 of the 22 sub-criteria. According to the report, "at the core of CrowdStrike's MDR service is a deep expertise in threat intelligence and incident response. Its roots in these areas shine through in its focus on robust telemetry and rapid analysis."

"As a pioneer in MDR and adversary intelligence, CrowdStrike Falcon Complete is consistently recognized by customers, analysts and third-party awards programs as the industry's leading MDR offering, providing 24/7 end-to-end managed detection, threat hunting, full-cycle response and remediation to help customers stop breaches, while freeing up time for their teams," said Tom Etheridge, chief global services officer at CrowdStrike. "In the face of an industry-wide skills shortage, Falcon Complete provides organizations with round-the-clock protection from the world's most skilled cybersecurity professionals and technology that acts as a seamless extension of internal cybersecurity teams."

CrowdStrike Falcon Complete: Speed and Precision to Stop Breaches

Powered by the industry-leading AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® platform, CrowdStrike Falcon® Complete delivers a powerful combination of integrated threat intelligence with layers of elite, always-on expertise delivered by Falcon Complete MDR certified analysts and proactive Falcon OverWatch threat hunters.

CrowdStrike recently demonstrated the efficacy of its approach in the first-ever closed book MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations for Security Service Providers, achieving the highest detection coverage out of the 16 vendors evaluated. The Falcon platform's integration of industry-leading technology and human expertise delivered complete coverage, detecting 75 of 76 adversary techniques.

Forrester additionally notes that "organizations looking for a vendor with advanced threat hunting and response capabilities should consider CrowdStrike". For customers looking to leverage CrowdStrike's managed services through their chosen service provider, CrowdStrike recently introduced Falcon Complete for Service Providers, extending the company's elite MDR services to an extensive global partner network and delivering highest levels of protection against advanced threats.

CrowdStrike understands data privacy sensitivities in European regions and provides EU hosting locations to help customers comply with regulatory mandates.

Additional Resources:

CrowdStrike was a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Managed Detection and Response, Q2 2023 report.

CrowdStrike Falcon Complete achieved the highest detection coverage in the 2022 MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations for Security Service Providers.

CrowdStrike ranked #1 for revenue for a second consecutive year in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) in the Gartner® report: "Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2022".

CrowdStrike was recognized as a 'Customers' Choice' in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection and Response Service report.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

1The Forrester Wave: Managed Detection And Response Services In Europe, Q4 2023, Forrester Research, Inc., December 4, 2023

