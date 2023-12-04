Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.12.2023
WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
GlobeNewswire
04.12.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 2023-12-04 LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES (Record Id 246250)

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 11 certificate(s) issued by Nordea Bank
Abp with effect from 2023-12-05. The certificate(s) will be listed on the NSDX
segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Leverage Certificates) 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1182531
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
