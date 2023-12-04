Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 2023-12-04 LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES (Record Id 246250) Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 11 certificate(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 2023-12-05. The certificate(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Leverage Certificates) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1182531