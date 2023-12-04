Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Jetzt auf die Lithium-Gewinneraktien in den USA setzen!
WKN: A2PK9W | ISIN: SE0006994943 | Ticker-Symbol: 7YV
Frankfurt
04.12.23
08:11 Uhr
0,100 Euro
-0,008
-6,98 %
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INSPLORION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INSPLORION AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
04.12.2023 | 17:22
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Insplorion AB (publ) (625/23)

At the request of Insplorion AB (publ), equity rights will be traded on First
North as from December 5, 2023. 

Security name: Insplorion AB TO2
Short name:   INSP TO2     
ISIN code:   SE0020999175   
Orderbook ID:  313708      

Terms: The subscription price for the equity right of series TO2 will be set at
     70 percent of the volume weighted average price ("VWAP") 10 trading  
     days before the exercise period for the equity rights, however, not  
     less than the share's quota value of approximately SEK 0.15 and not  
     more than SEK 6.00.                          
    2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in     
     Insplorion AB (publ)                          
Subscr March 11, 2024 - March 25, 2024.                    
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
Last  March 21, 2024.                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
