Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Insplorion AB (publ) (625/23)

At the request of Insplorion AB (publ), equity rights will be traded on First North as from December 5, 2023. Security name: Insplorion AB TO2 Short name: INSP TO2 ISIN code: SE0020999175 Orderbook ID: 313708 Terms: The subscription price for the equity right of series TO2 will be set at 70 percent of the volume weighted average price ("VWAP") 10 trading days before the exercise period for the equity rights, however, not less than the share's quota value of approximately SEK 0.15 and not more than SEK 6.00. 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Insplorion AB (publ) Subscr March 11, 2024 - March 25, 2024. iption perio d: Last March 21, 2024. tradi ng day: