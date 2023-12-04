Kudelski Group
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The cutting-edge turnkey solution delivers risk-based detection and response capabilities
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - December 4, 2023 - Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced the launch of its expanded next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, MDR ONE Resolute. This evolved service delivers increased value for organizations who seek to reduce risk, fortify resilience, and control costs. MDR ONE Resolute is powered by FusionDetect, our XDR platform that integrates industry-leading, innovative security technologies as well as AI and proprietary tools to help organizations minimize the impact of a breach on reputation and financial bottom line.
"Today, managed security providers are working around the clock to keep ahead of increasingly sophisticated attacks, accelerated by AI and an increasingly complex threat management challenge," said Jacques Boschung, Head of Kudelski Security. "MDR ONE Resolute is a game changer. Its very name reflects our unwavering commitment and determination to help clients reach a proactive security stance and improve their resilience."
MDR ONE Resolute goes beyond traditional MDR with a context-driven, risk-based approach to give clients a superior return on their security investment and greater security outcomes:
"This next-gen MDR service extends our detection and response capabilities in a lean way," said Christophe Nicolas, Senior Vice President and Group CIO, Kudelski Group. "The increased visibility and context into escalations empower us to get straight to the information that matters, and our security practitioners are able to do more with the security and risk data at hand. MDR ONE Resolute gives us a sharp view of attacker activities, behavior, and their root causes. But most importantly, it gives us a genuine approach to partnership between security teams and enables further actionable insights thanks to unmatched data analytic capabilities."
Kudelski Security continues to earn industry recognition for excellence in managed security that delivers faster, improved security outcomes. The business has recently been awarded 'Champion' status by Bloor Research in their 2023 MDR Market Update, recognized six consecutive years in the Gartner Market Guide for MDR services, and four times in the Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services.
For more information about Kudelski Security's MDR services, visit: https://kudelskisecurity.com/services/managed-detection-and-response/
About Kudelski Security
For media enquiries, please contact:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kudelski Group
|route de Genève 22-24
|1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 21 732 01 01
|Fax:
|+41 21 732 01 00
|E-mail:
|info@nagra.com
|Internet:
|https://www.nagra.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012268360
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1788967
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1788967 04.12.2023 CET/CEST