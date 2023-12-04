EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Airbus reports share buybacks 27 November to 01 December 2023



Ad-hoc release, 04 December 2023

Airbus reports share buybacks 27 November to 01 December 2023

Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").



The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 20 November 2023, in order to partially fund Airbus' Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP).



The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE's issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 19 April 2023.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 27.11.2023 NL0000235190

80,000

134.2658 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 28.11.2023 NL0000235190 80,000 134.5947 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 29.11.2023 NL0000235190 80,000 135.7952 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 30.11.2023 NL0000235190 80,000 135.8487 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 01.12.2023 NL0000235190 65,000 137.7185 XPAR TOTAL 385,000 135.5638

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-informationbuyback .

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

