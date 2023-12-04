AB Linas Agro Group: notification on disposal of voting rights

AB Linas Agro Group, ISIN code LT0000128092 (hereinafter - the Company), received notification from UAB "INVL Asset Management" on the disposal of voting rights (enclosed).
Additional information:
Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt (mailto:m.sileika@linasagro.lt)
- Notification on disposal of block of shares_UAB INVL Asset Management (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a0d97e00-638f-4cee-9b93-b9154df97283)