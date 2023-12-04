Anzeige
Motorola Solutions Foundation Launches 2024 Annual Grants Program

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / As the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions, the Motorola Solutions Foundation focuses its giving in communities where Motorola Solutions employees live and work globally. The Foundation's annual grant cycle is now accepting inquiry forms from charitable organizations around the world that conduct programming within three primary areas of focus:

  • First Responder Programming
  • Technology and Engineering Education, and
  • Programs that blend the two

The cycle begins with an inquiry form, moving to an invitation-only full application in early April and ending with the notification of grant awards in late August.

To apply for a 2024 grant, eligible charitable organizations must submit an inquiry form by 11:59 p.m. (Central Standard Time) on Thursday, Feb. 1st, 2024; no extensions will be provided. Important information about our grants program, including our 2024 priorities, FAQs and more can be found on our annual grants webpage.

To help interested organizations better understand our grants program and funding priorities, the Foundation is hosting optional informational calls. The calls will go into detail about the program, our focus areas and overarching priorities and will allow time for live Q&A at the end.

Tuesday, Jan. 9
8:00 - 9:00 a.m. CST

Wednesday, Jan. 10
12:00 - 1:00 p.m. CST

Thursday, Jan. 11
7:00 - 8:00 p.m. CST

Charitable organizations interested in joining an informational call may register here prior to Monday, Jan. 8th at 5:00 p.m. CST. Once registered, organizations will receive an email with call instructions. (NOTE: All calls will cover the same information, so select the date and time that is most convenient for you.)

About Motorola Solutions Foundation
As the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions, the Motorola Solutions Foundation partners with organizations around the globe to create safer cities and equitable, thriving communities. We focus on giving back through strategic grants, employee volunteerism and other community investment initiatives. Our strategic grants program supports organizations that offer first responder programming and technology and engineering education, and align to our values of accountability, innovation, impact, diversity and inclusion. The Foundation is one of the many ways in which the company is solving for safer communities. For more information on Motorola Solutions corporate and foundation giving, visit our website: www.motorolasolutions.com/foundation

About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions is solving for safer. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions enable the collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises that's critical for a proactive approach to safety and security. Learn more about how we're solving for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses - safer everywhere - at www.motorolasolutions.com.

###



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Motorola Solutions on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Motorola Solutions
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/motorola-solutions
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Motorola Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/812928/motorola-solutions-foundation-launches-2024-annual-grants-program

