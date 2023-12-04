Simpplr Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions

Gartner positioned Simpplr highest in Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Simpplr, the leading AI-powered modern intranet, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions. Gartner evaluated IPS vendors based on 15 product and business evaluation criteria, 13 critical capabilities, and six use cases, weighted on the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

The recognition follows a $70 million Series D funding round and the acquisition of Socrates.ai, an AI-powered virtual assistant.

Simpplr scored highest across five use cases: Employee Communications and Engagement, Employee Services, Application Portals, Knowledge Services, Work Management, and Frontline Worker Support.

"We are thrilled that Simpplr has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions," said Dhiraj Sharma, Simpplr Founder & CEO. "This distinction underscores our commitment to our customers, prioritizing their needs and enhancing their experiences. It also acknowledges our mission to transform the employee experience for organizations globally while making every workday easier and more productive for HR and Internal Communications teams."

"The recent recognition of Simpplr as the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions is an affirmation of our decision to choose this platform for our team members around the globe," said Simpplr Customer Matt Rivera, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Day & Zimmermann. "It also underscores our shared vision and commitment to providing a transformative and engaging work experience for our teams, no matter where they are and how they work. Simpplr is a trusted partner and a key part of maintaining the strong, values-based culture we have at Day & Zimmermann."

Over a million people worldwide rely on Simpplr's modern intranet to deliver an employee experience that impacts the bottom line and improves productivity. Simpplr's modern intranet transforms the workplace by unifying engagement and enablement solutions, leveraging AI-powered technology to make every touchpoint in the employee experience journey personalized and seamless.

Get complimentary access to the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions, Jim Murphy, Mike Gotta, Priyanka Singh, Gavin Tay, Max Goss, 27 November 2023. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Simpplr

Simpplr is the modern intranet that transforms the work experience for all employees - wherever and however they work. Simpplr is the only platform that unifies employee engagement, enablement, and services, leveraging state-of-the-art AI models to deliver a seamless, cohesive, personalized employee experience. Wherever people work, Simpplr enables them to flourish. Trusted by more than 1,000 leading brands, including Snowflake, Moderna, Eurostar, and AAA, Simpplr's customers are achieving measurable productivity gains, increased employee engagement, and accelerated business performance. Simpplr is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, with offices in the UK, Canada, and India, and is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Tola Capital. Learn more at simpplr.com.

Contacts

Carolyn Clark

VP, Employee Experience Strategy, Simpplr

carolyn.clark@simpplr.co m

Escalate PR

simpplr@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Simpplr





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/812713/simpplr-named-a-leader-in-2023-gartnerr-magic-quadranttm-for-intranet-packaged-solutions