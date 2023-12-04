Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Jetzt auf die Lithium-Gewinneraktien in den USA setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
04.12.23
11:46 Uhr
6,550 Euro
+0,050
+0,77 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4006,55004.12.
6,4506,50004.12.
PR Newswire
04.12.2023 | 18:18
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

4 December 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 292,982 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 555.820p. The highest price paid per share was 560.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 548.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0365% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 505,604,461 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 801,655,330. Rightmove holds 11,794,289 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

727

555.60

08:09:48

709

555.60

08:09:48

900

555.40

08:10:14

536

555.40

08:10:14

1264

555.40

08:10:14

97

555.40

08:10:14

899

555.60

08:11:25

469

555.60

08:11:25

1326

555.60

08:11:25

1446

556.80

08:14:02

1598

559.80

08:33:15

1397

559.80

08:33:15

1513

560.20

08:40:59

1474

560.00

08:54:47

1395

558.60

09:05:12

495

557.40

09:16:02

907

557.40

09:16:02

500

557.80

09:21:24

900

557.80

09:21:24

109

557.80

09:21:24

736

558.40

09:29:02

780

558.40

09:29:02

1321

558.20

09:32:07

1421

558.20

09:32:59

44

558.20

09:32:59

1345

558.40

09:37:00

1492

558.20

09:37:00

582

558.20

09:40:53

750

558.20

09:40:53

35

558.20

09:40:53

213

559.00

09:48:49

1283

559.00

09:48:49

1347

558.60

09:54:08

1775

560.40

10:19:35

1543

560.80

10:24:33

1399

560.80

10:29:52

1575

560.60

10:30:02

99

560.60

10:30:02

599

560.40

10:30:02

750

560.40

10:30:02

125

560.40

10:30:02

113

560.40

10:30:02

120

560.40

10:33:05

1414

560.40

10:33:05

274

559.60

10:36:13

818

559.60

10:36:13

333

559.60

10:36:13

897

559.40

10:39:03

706

559.40

10:39:03

80000

559.20

10:57:10

1587

559.40

10:57:55

890

560.00

11:17:11

511

560.00

11:17:11

1369

559.40

11:26:37

1481

558.40

11:51:22

31

558.40

11:51:22

1419

557.80

11:56:23

637

558.40

12:00:49

724

558.40

12:00:49

821

558.40

12:00:49

685

558.40

12:00:49

1422

557.20

12:02:15

1330

556.60

12:12:09

1149

556.20

12:12:45

209

556.20

12:12:45

1320

556.00

12:13:05

1306

555.80

12:13:05

1560

555.20

12:14:28

1390

556.00

12:19:03

187

556.40

12:25:46

304

556.40

12:25:46

871

556.40

12:26:17

1318

557.60

12:42:44

145

557.80

12:45:55

61

557.80

12:45:55

1300

557.80

12:45:55

1306

557.80

12:47:06

1358

557.40

13:00:28

1308

557.20

13:05:41

9

557.20

13:05:41

1495

557.40

13:18:01

1584

558.20

13:27:42

652

558.20

13:32:21

960

558.20

13:32:21

418

557.00

13:36:01

833

557.00

13:36:01

206

557.00

13:36:01

1315

557.00

13:36:01

1439

556.00

13:43:00

1358

556.00

13:43:00

1201

555.60

13:47:10

353

555.60

13:47:10

1344

555.60

13:54:12

750

555.60

13:54:12

841

555.60

13:54:12

1348

555.20

13:59:56

423

554.80

14:01:41

900

554.80

14:01:41

110

554.80

14:01:41

1528

554.40

14:03:05

1341

554.60

14:06:33

8

554.60

14:06:33

683

554.40

14:11:52

660

554.40

14:11:52

1463

553.80

14:13:32

1155

553.80

14:19:08

147

553.80

14:19:08

736

554.20

14:22:00

621

554.20

14:22:00

1531

554.20

14:24:04

1317

554.40

14:26:38

1564

555.20

14:31:05

1759

555.40

14:32:23

181

555.40

14:32:23

1821

555.40

14:32:23

1314

555.40

14:32:23

828

555.00

14:34:27

770

555.00

14:34:27

900

555.60

14:39:44

699

555.60

14:39:44

1476

555.60

14:39:44

59

555.60

14:39:44

1075

555.60

14:39:44

425

555.60

14:39:44

1584

555.80

14:43:53

750

555.60

14:43:53

59

555.60

14:43:53

750

555.80

14:43:53

59

555.80

14:43:53

267

555.80

14:43:53

332

555.80

14:43:53

18

555.80

14:43:53

303

555.80

14:43:53

726

555.80

14:43:53

59

555.40

14:44:45

294

555.40

14:44:45

960

555.40

14:44:45

1343

555.00

14:45:24

770

555.00

14:47:53

748

555.00

14:47:53

791

554.80

14:47:53

1900

554.80

14:47:53

1804

554.40

14:47:54

1604

554.20

14:48:02

1184

554.80

14:48:53

136

554.80

14:48:53

1404

555.20

14:50:00

1448

555.20

14:50:00

1316

554.40

14:50:49

1429

553.80

14:53:38

1575

553.40

14:55:16

386

553.00

15:00:24

1186

553.00

15:00:24

704

553.00

15:01:36

661

553.00

15:01:36

1826

553.00

15:01:36

504

552.80

15:02:48

1053

552.80

15:02:48

900

553.60

15:05:25

402

553.60

15:05:25

988

553.60

15:07:46

1592

553.60

15:07:46

333

553.60

15:07:46

1423

553.60

15:07:46

1510

553.40

15:11:13

1624

553.40

15:11:13

1359

553.20

15:13:26

881

552.80

15:13:27

564

552.80

15:13:27

940

552.80

15:15:43

427

552.80

15:15:43

78

552.80

15:15:43

1537

552.80

15:16:53

1505

553.00

15:20:39

306

552.80

15:21:22

1009

552.80

15:21:22

1605

551.80

15:27:35

1328

551.80

15:27:35

593

552.20

15:29:07

742

552.20

15:29:07

1392

551.80

15:31:20

1410

551.60

15:31:37

1478

550.80

15:34:01

1389

550.20

15:38:57

599

549.60

15:40:56

125

549.60

15:40:56

612

549.60

15:40:56

230

549.40

15:42:28

1355

549.40

15:42:28

902

549.20

15:44:52

579

549.20

15:44:52

736

549.20

15:47:10

766

549.20

15:47:10

698

549.20

15:47:10

125

549.20

15:47:10

770

549.20

15:47:10

325

549.40

15:48:50

658

549.40

15:49:34

742

549.40

15:49:34

311

549.40

15:49:34

125

549.40

15:49:34

982

549.40

15:49:34

1491

549.40

15:51:08

1458

549.20

15:51:10

1324

548.80

15:53:07

1482

549.00

15:53:44

1738

549.40

15:56:20

1365

549.60

15:57:27

1496

549.20

15:57:36

164

549.00

16:00:00

1158

549.00

16:00:00

394

549.00

16:00:00

125

549.00

16:00:00

197

549.00

16:00:00

790

549.00

16:00:00

1457

548.40

16:01:48

125

549.20

16:02:48

2301

549.20

16:02:48

1419

549.20

16:02:48

1406

549.00

16:05:08

760

549.00

16:05:08

782

549.00

16:05:18

1408

549.00

16:05:18

1533

548.60

16:06:32

1958

548.80

16:07:31

125

548.80

16:08:03

2354

548.80

16:08:03

143

549.00

16:09:59

1800

549.00

16:09:59

900

549.00

16:09:59

310

549.00

16:09:59

982

548.80

16:12:59


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.