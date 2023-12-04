Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.12.2023
WKN: 907048 | ISIN: FR0000035370
04.12.23
09:15 Uhr
24,350 Euro
-0,050
-0,20 %
04.12.2023 | 18:23
109 Leser
BASTIDE: Strategic sale of e-commerce subsidiary Distrimed

Caissargues, December 4, 2023

Groupe Bastide announced today the sale of its Distrimed subsidiary to Hygie31, a European specialist in consulting and support for healthcare networks, majority-owned by investment fund Latour Capital, with BPI France as a minority shareholder. Hygie31 has 1,060 member pharmacies, including the Pharmacie Lafayette banner.

A 70%-owned subsidiary of Groupe Bastide, Distrimed is a major player in online sales of medical devices to healthcare professionals. In 2022-2023, Distrimed generated revenue of €13.3 million.

Given the economic and commercial synergies with Hygie31's business, this transaction represents a good opportunity for Distrimed to continue its growth.

This transaction is perfectly in line with Groupe Bastide's strategy, which aims to focus its human and financial resources on developing its recurring and higher value-added activities, such as respiratory care and nutrition-perfusion, both in France and internationally.

Carried out in cash, this transaction will generate a capital gain to be recorded in Groupe Bastide's 2023-2024 net income, while helping to reduce net debt. Groupe Bastide will continue to assess the potential disposal of assets that no longer fit with its strategy.

NEXT RESULTS:

2023-2024 half-yearly revenue on Wednesday, February 15, 2024 after the close of trading.

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 8 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

Groupe BastideActus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney
T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08
www.bastide-groupe.fr
Analyst-Investor
Hélène de Watteville
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
Press - Media
Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 32
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lWqfZMWYlJyUnZxuZcZnmmdqnGaXx5GbmZSZyWluap6UbWxkl21jZsibZnFklmlv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83149-cession-distrimed-vdef_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
