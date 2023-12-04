Regulatory News:

Orano Med (Orano group subsidiary), a leading innovator in the field of Targeted Alpha Therapies in oncology, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Volker Wagner MD PhD as its new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Wagner brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having previously served as Vice President and Head of Clinical Development Radiopharmaceuticals at Bayer.

In his previous position at Bayer, Dr. Wagner played a pivotal role in the development of Radium-223 (Xofigo®) and early Targeted Alpha Therapies. His extensive background includes over 20 years of dedicated service in oncology and the pharmaceutical industry, building and leading high-performance Clinical Development and Medical Affairs organizations, both in Europe and the USA. Dr. Wagner is board certified in Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology, and Hematology, showcasing a comprehensive skill set that aligns with the goals of Orano Med.

Commenting on his new role, Dr. Wagner expressed his enthusiasm for joining Orano Med: "I am very delighted to be part of Orano Med, a pioneering company at the forefront of Targeted Alpha Therapies in oncology. I look forward to contributing to the advancement of innovative and impactful treatments that can make a difference in the lives of cancer patients."

Julien Dodet, CEO of Orano Med, also shared his excitement about the appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Wagner to the Orano Med team. His extensive experience and leadership in clinical development will undoubtedly strengthen our capabilities and contribute to the success of our mission."

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 17,000 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

www.orano.group

About Orano Med

Orano Med is a company that combines biotechnologies and nuclear technology to develop new therapies offering new therapeutic solutions to patients with resistant forms of cancer.

Orano Med is continuing to develop targeted alpha therapy treatments, a unique technology which combines the capacity of biological molecules to target cancer cells with the properties of lead-212 (212Pb), which is able to destroy them while limiting the impact on surrounding healthy cells.

More information on www.oranomed.com, @OranoMed

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231204880099/en/

Contacts:

Press Office

+33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@orano.group

Investor relations

Marc Quesnoy

investors@orano.group