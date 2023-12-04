Recognized for our ability to execute and completeness of vision

SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, today announced it has been named by Gartner® as a Challenger in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide. SoftServe was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"SoftServe is recognized throughout the market as a preferred partner for some of the world's leading technology providers and enterprises," said Alex Chubay, SoftServe's CTO. "Our approach involves a holistic perspective encompassing business acumen, user experience, cloud and data engineering, along with cutting-edge technologies such as Generative AI that enable our clients to build award-winning digital products and transform their businesses."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.

For more than 30 years, SoftServe's clients have relied on advanced expertise from a global team of high-caliber technology experts to provide unparalleled support and burgeoning innovations in software development.

"We believe SoftServe's recognition as Magic Quadrant Challenger culminates from the depth and breadth of our technical capabilities, decades of experience, and exceptional engineering talent that delivers world-class value to our clients every day," Chubay said.

The Magic Quadrant evaluation is based on criteria for the vendor's ability to execute and completeness of vision. Read the report to learn why we are recognized and to learn more about the insights Gartner provides for the Custom Software Development Services market.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about SoftServe's recognition at this link.

ABOUT SOFTSERVE

SoftServe is a premier IT consulting and digital services provider. We expand the horizon of new technologies to solve today's complex business challenges and achieve meaningful outcomes for our clients. Our boundless curiosity drives us to explore and reimagine the art of the possible. Clients confidently rely on SoftServe to architect and execute mature and innovative capabilities, such as digital engineering, data and analytics, cloud, and AI/ML.

Our global reputation is gained from more than 30 years of experience delivering superior digital solutions at exceptional speed by top-tier engineering talent to enterprise industries, including high tech, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, retail, energy, and manufacturing. Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter) pages for more information.

