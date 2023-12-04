Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Jetzt auf die Lithium-Gewinneraktien in den USA setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
04.12.23
08:10 Uhr
2,155 Euro
+0,035
+1,65 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1202,24504.12.
Dow Jones News
04.12.2023 | 18:46
251 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 
04-Dec-2023 / 17:14 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing  GB00B012TP20 
shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                 X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name                                Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limted 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       London, United Kingdom 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
                                  Disclosure on behalf of accounts managed on a 
Name                                discretionary basis by Lombard Odier Investment 
                                  Managers group. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:     29.11.2023 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):           30.11.2023 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                           % of voting rights             Total number of 
                % of voting rights   through financial  Total of both in % (8.A voting rights held in 
                attached to shares   instruments     + 8.B)         issuer (8.A + 8.B) 
                (total of 8. A)    (total of 8.B 1 +              vii 
                           8.B 2) 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  5.06%                   5.06%          11,078,219 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if        4.84%                   4.84% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of      Number of voting rights ix    % of voting rights 
shares 
             Direct      Indirect    Direct                    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1)                   (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B012TP20                11,078,219                          5.06% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A      11,078,219            5.06% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is                % of voting 
instrument        date x   xi                                 rights 
                            exercised/converted. 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                         Physical or 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/   cash                         % of voting 
instrument       date x    Conversion         Number of voting rights         rights 
                  Period xi   Settlement 
                         xii 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 
                         8.B.2 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)  X 
issuer xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
controlling  controlled equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the 
person    undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     notifiable threshold 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
 
 
Place of completion London, United Kingdom 
Date of completion 30.11.2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  289589 
EQS News ID:  1788977 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1788977&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2023 12:14 ET (17:14 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.