Regulatory News:

Mr. Yves REVOL and OLYMP, controlling shareholders of Clasquin SA (Paris:ALCLA), announce that they have entered into exclusive negotiations with SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl ("SAS"), a subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA, world leader in maritime transport and logistics, with a view to the sale of all of their shares representing 42% of the share capital of Clasquin SA.

This exclusivity has been granted by Mr. Yves REVOL and OLYMP following the receipt of a non-binding offer from SAS, in order to allow the latter to carry out an audit of Clasquin SA and the companies of its Group.

Subject to the positive conclusions of this audit, SAS would grant Mr. Yves REVOL and OLYMP a put optionduring the first quarter of 2024. The purchase price of the shares would be determined on the basis of an enterprise value of €325 million and after taking into account adjustments to be agreed between the parties.

The final legal documentation relating to the acquisition would be concluded after completion of the information and consultation procedures with the relevant employee representative bodies.

The completion of the transaction would be subject to obtaining clearances from the competent authorities, including competition clearances.

Following the acquisition of the controlling shareholdings of Mr. Yves REVOL and OLYMP, SAS would file a public tender offer with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) for the remaining shares in the capital of Clasquin SA.

The Clasquin Group would continue to operate its activities with its teams and under the Group's brands (Clasquin, Timar, LCI-Clasquin Cargolution, CVL, Exaciel in particular).

Clasquin SA will inform the market in due course of the progress of the discussions.

UPCOMING EVENTS (publication after-market closure)

Wednesday, February 21, 2024: Q4 2023 Activity

Wednesday, March 20, 2024: 2023 Annual Results

Thursday, April 25, 2024: Q1 2024 Activity

Thursday, July 25, 2024: Q2 2024 Activity

Tuesday, September 17, 2024: 2024 Half-year results

Tuesday, October 29, 2024: Q3 2024 Activity

CLASQUIN is an air and sea freight forwarding and overseas logistics specialist. The Group designs and manages the entire overseas transport and logistics chain, organising and coordinating the flow of client shipments between France and the rest of the world and, more specifically, to and from Asia-Pacific, North America, North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

Its shares are listed on EURONEXT GROWTH, ISIN FR0004152882, Reuters ALCLA.PA, Bloomberg ALCLA FP. Read more at www.clasquin.com. CLASQUIN confirms its eligibility for the share savings plan for MSCs (medium-sized companies) in accordance with Article D. 221-113-5 of the French Monetary and Financial Code established by decree number 2014-283 of 4 March 2014 and with Article L. 221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, which set the conditions for eligibility (less than 5,000 employees and annual sales of less than €1,500m or balance sheet total of less than €2,000m).

CLASQUIN is listed on the Enternext© PEA-PME 150 index.

LEI: 9695004FF6FA43KC4764

