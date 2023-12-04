Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Marathon Petroleum Named 2023 Top Companies for Women To Work for in Transportation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Women in Trucking Association, a nonprofit organization, recognized Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) as one of the Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.

This is the second year that MPC has made the list for its commitment to gender diversity in the trucking industry.

Drivers at MPC have an extensive benefits package that includes tuition reimbursement, four-day work weeks, a 401k employer match, a company pension plan and support from the Women in Trucking partnership.

For the second year in a row, the Women in Trucking (WIT) Association named Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to its list of 2023 Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.

"It was a proud day to be a Marathon employee," said Shyanne Mickley, Human Resources Business Partner at Marathon Petroleum. "As employees, we get to experience what a great company Marathon is to work for, but for an external group to see that and recognize us as a great place for women specifically to work was really special."

MPC was recognized as an exceptional company for women to work in transportation at the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo in Dallas in November. WIT selects companies with a corporate culture that fosters gender diversity, competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours, professional development opportunities and career advancement opportunities.

"This is a celebration of the progress made bringing gender diversity to the trucking industry," said Dayna Reid, Transport Operations Senior Manager at Marathon Petroleum. "We are working to show women that the trucking industry can offer great career opportunities, and that MPC is a great company to work for."

The nonprofit organization's broader mission is to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the industry.

"Our partnership with Women in Trucking has helped us advance our current workplace culture," said Hubie Bartlett, Operations Support Senior Manager with Marathon Petroleum's Transport and Rail (T&R) organization. "As an example, we are working to use more gender-neutral pronouns when referring to drivers and mechanics to be more inclusive of all employees."

Benefits of Driving for MPC

Transport drivers at Marathon have an extensive benefits package, including:

Four-day work weeks and the opportunity to be home every night

Eight weeks of fully paid maternity leave

Four weeks of fully paid paternity leave

Adoption assistance

Tuition reimbursement

401k employer match

Company pension plan

Support from the Women in Trucking partnership

Interested candidates should visit driveformpc.com.

(L to R) Marathon employees Marisa Bernard, Hannah Shank, Lindsay Morgan, WIT President & CEO Jennifer Hedrick, Shyanne Mickley, Bia Regly, Sylvan Dulin, Meagan Cunningham and Rhonda Demuth

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Marathon Petroleum Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/812964/marathon-petroleum-named-2023-top-companies-for-women-to-work-for-in-transportation