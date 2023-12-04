Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2023 | 19:02
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M·A·C Cosmetics: MAC Cosmetics Commits £1 Million to Charity in Celebration of VIVA GLAM's 30th Anniversary

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / M·A·C Cosmetics

By Natalia Kulak

Originally published by Beauty Academy Group on PBLMagazine.co.uk

This generous pledge comes as the iconic VIVA GLAM campaign celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of impactful contributions to HIV/AIDS awareness and support.

Continue reading here

Image courtesy of PBL Magazine

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from M·A·C Cosmetics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: M·A·C Cosmetics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mac-cosmetics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: M·A·C Cosmetics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/812971/mac-cosmetics-commits-1-million-to-charity-in-celebration-of-viva-glams-30th-anniversary

