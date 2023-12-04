MangoApps Recognized as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions

It also ranked in the top five vendors across all six use cases in the accompanying Critical Capabilities report for Intranet Packaged Solutions.

ISSAQUAH, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / MangoApps, the leading unified modern intranet and employee app, proudly announced it has been recognized as a Visionary in the inaugural 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions. We believe this recognition highlights MangoApps' dedication to delivering advanced digital hubs for various employee engagement and communication needs, especially for organizations with many frontline workers.





MangoApps combines intranet, communication, and community tools to support diverse intranet uses like internal communications and employee resource groups, with a special focus on DEI and sustainability. Its mobile-friendly approach benefits frontline workers by providing access to essential services like payroll and benefits, setting it apart from similar platforms.

MangoApps has demonstrated swift adaptability to market changes, aligning its marketing and sales to meet evolving customer needs. This responsiveness has established the company's strong presence in North America and increasing visibility in Europe and Asia-Pacific, especially in healthcare, retail, and manufacturing sectors.

"While we continue to enhance our platform for a variety of frontline company needs, we remain dedicated to our vision of providing a comprehensive and inclusive solution for all types of workforces," said Anup Kejriwal, CEO and founder of MangoApps. "We feel strongly that this recognition by Gartner reaffirms our commitment to evolving and adapting in this dynamic market."

We feel strongly that MangoApps' commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach positions it as a visionary leader, ready to meet the evolving needs of the modern workplace. For more information on MangoApps and its services, visit www.mangoapps.com.

About MangoApps

At MangoApps, our goal is a world where all employees, whether office-based or frontline, are engaged, efficient, and fulfilled. Our unified platform is the all-in-one solution that redefines the work experience that provides consistency and rich engagement for employees no matter where they are. With a 15-year history, MangoApps is trusted by companies all over the world and in various industries. Rethink the employee experience at www.mangoapps.com.

