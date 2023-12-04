Liverpool, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2023) - FXCI announces its launch to the global market with the mission to empower talented traders by backing them with their own funds. Recognising the challenges traders face on their way, the company aims to assist traders with the required facilities by offering them an opportunity to develop their skills, get support, and, of course, access to significant funds they need to thrive in the financial markets. FXCI's new funding program is committed to fostering a community of traders worldwide and aims to support talented individuals by selecting them according to their proficiency level and giving them access to the company's capital.

The FXCI funding program distinguishes skilled and diligent traders from the rest, requiring them to demonstrate their discipline and meet specific performance objectives. Eligibility for funding requires traders to showcase their trading adequacy. Upon approval, traders will be granted access to the allocated capital. Furthermore, traders can master their trading skills and test new strategies as they undergo the challenge without the risk of losing their own money. FXCI equips traders with advanced trading platforms, exceptional support, and a wealth of resources, ensuring they have the necessary tools to succeed in the dynamic landscape of today's fast-paced market.

The CEO of FXCI expressed his enthusiasm about the new funding program:

"Trading is a long and exhausting journey, so it is great to have someone on your side. That is why at FXCI, we believe in backing traders with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed. Our funding program is developed to identify and support talented individuals who demonstrate the discipline and skills required to navigate the financial markets successfully."

FXCI's funding program offers benefits for both new and seasoned traders, including personalized guidance provided by experienced traders, a supportive community, state-of-the-art trading technology, and up-to-the-minute market data and analysis.

About the Company - FXCI

Founded in 2023, FXCI is an established financial institution dedicated to providing funding for traders worldwide. The company has proudly announced the launch of an innovative funding program, which involves the careful selection of disciplined and consistent traders, granting them support and access to the institution's capital.

With a mission to find as many talented traders as possible who can trade their capital, FXCI has successfully empowered over 3,000 traders since its launch. The company realizes that lack of access to funds is one of the biggest barriers for those who want to hit the next level of trading. FXCI is committed to driving positive change in the financial landscape.

For more information, please visit: https://fxci.com/

Name: Tony Guts

Email: support@fxci.com

Address: 6 Burrows Court, Liverpool, United Kingdom, L3 6JZ

Phone: +447753810245

