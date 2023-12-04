Anzeige
Montag, 04.12.2023
Jetzt auf die Lithium-Gewinneraktien in den USA setzen!
WKN: 851413 | ISIN: US4601461035 | Ticker-Symbol: INP
Tradegate
04.12.23
15:31 Uhr
34,170 Euro
-0,020
-0,06 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
International Paper Company: Celebrating Our History: A Tenured Perspective

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / International Paper Company

What separates IP from our competition, isn't the products we make, it's the people who make them. It's not uncommon to meet someone at our company who has more than 25, 30 or even 40 years of service to the company. In celebration of our 125th anniversary, we sat down with two of our most tenured team members to capture their experience and perspective.

Ronnie Lettow, a machinist at the Savannah, Ga., mill has 58 years of service and is IP's most tenured employee. Cynthia Stone, accounting specialist, at the Laurens, S.C., Box plant has 52 years of service and is our most tenured female employee.

Here's their story:
Celebrating Our History: A Tenured Perspective | International Paper

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/813052/celebrating-our-history-a-tenured-perspective

