Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2023) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company") announces a significant transition in its board leadership with the appointment of Dr. Aiping Yu as a Director and the resignation of current Director Dr Zhongwei Chen effective December 8, 2023, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").







Dr. Aiping Yu, a distinguished Chemical Engineering Professor and Director of the Carbon Nanomaterials Laboratory at the University of Waterloo, has joined Volt Carbon as a Director. Recognized as one of Canada's 100 most powerful women in the BMO STEM category by the Women's Executive Network, Dr. Yu holds a Ph.D. in Chemical and Environmental Engineering from the University of California, Riverside. Her exceptional contributions in materials development, specifically in energy storage, photocatalysts, and nano composites, with a focus on carbon nanotubes and graphene, have garnered widespread recognition.

With over 200 peer-reviewed publications and ten patents, Dr. Yu's impactful research showcases her commitment to advancing cutting-edge technologies. She specializes in designing nanomaterials for high-energy storage supercapacitors and ultra-strong nanocomposites. Beyond her research, Dr. Yu actively contributes to environmental sustainability through battery recycling initiatives and dedicates herself to fostering the success of female students and colleagues, embodying a commitment to social responsibility and leadership in her field. Her inclusion among Canada's Most Powerful Women reflects not only her academic achievements but also her dedication to making a lasting impact on society through innovative approaches and demonstrated leadership.

Dr. Zhongwei Chen's resignation primarily stems from his international commitments and availability constraints. The Company expresses gratitude to Dr. Chen for his valuable contributions and plans to retain him as a technical advisor for the ongoing development of Solid Ultrabattery's solid electrolytes, acknowledging his continued support in this pioneering endeavor.

V-Bond Lee, President and CEO of Volt Carbon, commented, "We are honored to welcome Dr. Aiping Yu to our board of directors. Her distinguished recognition as one of Canada's Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network underscores the caliber of leadership she brings. Dr. Yu's exceptional expertise in materials development, particularly in the realms of energy storage, critical minerals and nanocomposites, perfectly aligns with Volt Carbon's commitment to innovation and sustainability. We express our sincere gratitude to Dr. Zhongwei Chen for his valuable contributions, and we look forward to his continued involvement as a technical advisor for the Solid Ultrabattery's solid electrolytes. With this dynamic transition, Volt Carbon remains poised for continued success and advancement in the field of green energy."

Pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, Volt Carbon announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,750,000 options to a current officer and a consultant of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08. All options granted expire on February 28, 2026.

