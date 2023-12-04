Anzeige
WKN: A1CWRM | ISIN: NL0009434992 | Ticker-Symbol: DLY
Tradegate
04.12.23
21:01 Uhr
87,20 Euro
+0,20
+0,23 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2023 | 21:38
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LyondellBasell CEO Peter Vanacker Speaks With Bloomberg TV on Global Demand, COP28

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / LyondellBasell

Originally published by Bloomberg.

LyondellBasell CEO Peter Vanacker discusses the outlook for global chemicals and plastics demand with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets."

Click to watch the video.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from LyondellBasell on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: LyondellBasell
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lyondellbasell
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: LyondellBasell

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/813116/lyondellbasell-ceo-peter-vanacker-speaks-with-bloomberg-tv-on-global-demand-cop28

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.