Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Jetzt auf die Lithium-Gewinneraktien in den USA setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C3BM | ISIN: CA38150E1079 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2023 | 21:50
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goldflare Exploration Inc.: Goldflare Announces the Closing of a Private Placement

PIEDMONT, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") announces the closing of a private placement offering (the "Placement") presented to eligible investors, at a price of $0.21 per unit (1 unit = 2 common shares at a price of $0.025 each + 4 Flow-Through shares at a price of $0.04 each + 6 warrants (1 per share) allowing the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 per share, for a period of 12 months following the closing of the Placement). The Offering totals 1,102,858 common shares, 2,205,716 Flow-Through shares and a total of 3,308,574 warrants.

No insider participated to this placement and $4,536 intermediary fees were engaged.

All the securities issued are subject to a minimum holding period of four months plus one day, and the Offering is subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds of the flow-through share offering will be used to finance "Canadian exploration expenses" ("CEE") (within the meaning of the Canadian Income Tax Act) on mining claims of the Company located in Quebec, mainly on its Goldfields property. Thus, the Company will agree to waive these exploration expenses in Canada, in favor of investors participating in the Placement, with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2023.

The Common shares placements proceeds will be used to finance the Company's current operations and working capital needs.

For more information:

Ghislain Morin
CEO
819-354-9439
ghislainmorin@goldflare.ca		Serge Roy
Chairman of the Board
819-856-8435
sergeroy@goldflare.ca

SOURCE: Goldflare Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/813115/goldflare-announces-the-closing-of-a-private-placement

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.