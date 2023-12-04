Abcam plc (Nasdaq: ABCM) ('Abcam', the 'Group' or the 'Company'), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, entered into a definitive agreement on August 26, 2023 relating to its proposed acquisition by Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) ('Danaher') for $24.00 per share in cash (the 'Transaction'), to be implemented by way of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Scheme'). The circular in relation to the Scheme was published or made available to Scheme Shareholders on October 5, 2023 (the 'Scheme Circular').

Abcam is pleased to announce that the Court has today issued the Court Order sanctioning the Scheme.

Closing of the Transaction will occur and the Scheme will become effective upon the Court Order being delivered to the Registrar of Companies, which is expected to occur on December 6, 2023, as previously announced. The last day of trading in Abcam ADSs on Nasdaq is expected to be December 5, 2023, with trading in Abcam ADSs on Nasdaq being suspended by 8.00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on December 6, 2023.

About Abcam plc

As an innovator in reagents and tools, Abcam's purpose is to serve life science researchers globally to achieve their mission faster. Providing the research and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the Company offers highly validated antibodies, assays and other research tools to address important targets in critical biological pathways.

Already a pioneer in data sharing and ecommerce in the life sciences, Abcam's ambition is to be the most influential company in life sciences by helping advance global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which, in turn, will drive new treatments and improved health.

Abcam's worldwide customer base of approximately 750,000 life science researchers uses Abcam's antibodies, reagents, biomarkers and assays. By actively listening to and collaborating with these researchers, the Company continuously advances its portfolio to address their needs. A transparent program of customer reviews and datasheets, combined with industry-leading validation initiatives, gives researchers increased confidence in their results.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Cambridge, U.K., the Company has served customers in more than 130 countries. Abcam's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: ABCM).

For more information, please visit www.abcam.com or www.abcamplc.com.

U.K. Takeover Code does not apply

Abcam is not a company subject to regulation under the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the 'U.K. Takeover Code'), therefore no dealing disclosures are required to be made under Rule 8 of the U.K. Takeover Code by shareholders of Abcam or Danaher.

