Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. Announces Partial Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Underwritten Public Offering

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. ("Dolphin Entertainment" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leader in entertainment marketing, today announced that it has completed the sale of an additional 42,150 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $1.65 per share, pursuant to the partial exercise by the underwriter of the over-allotment option granted to it in connection with the Company's public offering that closed on November 2, 2023. The Company expects to receive additional gross proceeds of approximately $69,547, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-273431) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which was declared effective on August 3, 2023. The final terms of the offering were disclosed in a final prospectus supplement, which was filed with the SEC on November 1, 2023. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained by contacting Maxim Group LLC, at 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at syndicate@maximgrp.com or telephone at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, The Digital Dept. complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries.

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "opportunity," "future," "will," "goal," "enable," "pipeline," "transition," "move forward," "towards," "build out," "coming" and "look forward" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others, the Company's ability to manage growth; the Company's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections, including obtaining financing to construct planned facilities; potential litigation involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company's products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and the Company's liquidity, operations and personnel; increased inflation; the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; the anticipated use of proceeds from the partial over-allotment option; and those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

