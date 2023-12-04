NorthStar Gaming's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be hosting a webinar to introduce the Company and discuss current operations and upcoming milestones, followed by live Q&A. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked below.

Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about NorthStar's sports media and wagering platform.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2023) - NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of U.S.-based corporate communications firm RB Milestone Group LLC ("RBMG") to provide investor relations services. In connection with the engagement, the Company's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be presenting an overview of the Company, including an in-depth discussion into current operations and milestones while also providing an outlook for 2024 at a corporate webinar on December 6. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Wednesday, December 6th, 2023

Time: 2:00 pm ET

Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked above.

Investors are invited to subscribe to NorthStar's email list to stay informed about future events and news issued by the Company. The subscription form is available on the Company's website.

RBMG Engagement

The Company has retained RBMG to provide investor relations services, including corporate communications advisory, non-deal roadshow advisory, market intelligence advisory, and business referrals to the management team of the Company.

The initial term of the engagement is for a 12-month period at $106,000 USD (plus applicable sales tax) per annum plus direct expenses, to be paid in cash. RBMG is at arm's length to the Company. The agreement with RBMG is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

"We are excited to tell the NorthStar Gaming story to a broader investor audience as we continue to execute on our growth strategy," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar Gaming. "Our webinar on December 6 will be a great opportunity for current and prospective shareholders to learn about the Company's unique strategy, market opportunities and the key initiatives we have planned for 2024."

About RBMG

Founded in 2009, RBMG is a U.S.-based corporate communications firm that specializes in investor relations advisory and has offices in New York City and Stamford, Connecticut. RBMG's U.S. advisory practice delivers investor relations programs tailor-made for both private and public emerging companies. RBMG refines communications strategies, weighs data and advises clients on how to penetrate new markets. It helps clients target and secure relationships with niche U.S. stakeholders and key industry strategics globally. Utilizing digital techniques, artificial intelligence and machine learning, RBMG has developed methods that improve traditional client investor relations initiatives to maximize return on investment. RBMG partners with clients across a wide range of industry segments, including: cannabis; cleantech; consumer goods; crypto; fintech; healthcare; metals and mining; professional services; renewable energy; and technology. To learn more about RBMG please visit: www.rbmilestone.com.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar's subsidiary, Slapshot Media Inc., provides managed services to Northstarbets.com an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: statements with respect to the services that RBMG will provide to the Company and compensation therefore. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing readers to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the TSXV's acceptance of the investor relations agreement with RBMG; and the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies. NorthStar believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Information contained in forward-looking statements in this communication are provided as of the date hereof and NorthStar disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or results, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Corey Goodman

Chief Development Officer

1-647-530-2387

investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:

RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)

Northstar@rbmilestone.com

