Surging Demand for Single-use Facial Masks Amidst Disease Outbreaks to Propel Global Market to US$ 3,889.5 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

A recent market study has revealed a surge in demand for disposable face masks, creating abundant opportunities for industry players. Leading mask manufacturers seize this opportunity to enhance their market position by emphasizing innovation and quality, ensuring personal health protection. Additionally, key players actively engage in mergers and collaborations to develop cutting-edge products and maintain market dominance, fostering a dynamic and competitive landscape within the disposable face mask market.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The net worth of total disposable face masks sold worldwide in the year 2023 is figured to be US$ 2,702.4 million. The global disposable face mask market is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR of 3.5%. The overall market value is estimated to reach US$ 3,889.5 million by 2034, increasing from US$ 2,757.3 million in 2024.

Surgical mask industries witnessed an unparalleled demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for disposable face masks as a readily available and convenient tool for avoiding other infections is still high.

According to non-woven face mask market insights, more people are using masks now because they are becoming more conscious of personal health and safety precautions against other contaminant diseases. Also, the effective cross-border distribution of healthcare products made possible by the globalization of international supply chains is expected to boost the surgical mask industry further.

"Disposable face mask manufacturers need to balance supply chain resilience and the cost-effectiveness of their single-use products. To address environmental issues over the material used in making face masks, leading manufacturers are shifting toward producing eco-friendly face masks." says Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry.

Key Takeaways from the Global Disposable Face Mask Market Study Report

The United States is the leading market globally and during the forecast years, it is expected to expand at a 3.2% CAGR.

China emerged as the dominant market for disposable facial masks after the COVID-19 pandemic and is poised to grow at 4.3% through 2034.

India has witnessed some remarkable growth in sales of face masks in the last few years and could follow a 3.8% growth rate per year till 2034.

Application of disposable face masks for Industrial use is higher than personal use, and in 2024, it is expected to contribute to 37.2% of market revenue.

Competitive Landscape for Disposable Face Mask Market Players

The overall market for surgical face masks is highly competitive now after the emergence of many regional manufacturers during the global pandemic days. So, leading market players continually spend money on research and development to diversify their products and maintain competitiveness.

Recent Developments by the Disposable Face Mask Market Players

Maskc introduced the four-layered KF94 face mask in January 2022 for the United States market. It consists of two non-woven, melt-blown center layers that provide bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) of more than or equivalent to 94%. Four layers form an adequate seal to prevent respiratory droplets, and a soft inner layer simultaneously feels comfortable for the facial skin. Additionally, the mask features pliable, elastic ear loops for adjustable nose clip and chin cover that provide hours of pleasant usage.

Honeywell International Inc. declared in April 2023 to invest US$ 100 million in its many mask production plants spread across the United States. With this investment to expand its surgical face mask production capacity, the firm aims to fulfill the rising demand in the United States.

