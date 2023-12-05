Helo Corp.: Helo Corp Announces NutraMatic To Provide AI-Personalized Nutrition

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) ("Helo" or the "Company"), a data-driven wellness technology company leading the development of wearable and other biodata gathering devices, and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive human wellness transformation, recently announced its NutraMatic at a product event in Taipei, Taiwan.

"We were delighted to announce the genesis of our revolutionary NutraMatic at a recent event in Taiwan," said Fabio Galdi, Chief Visionary Officer. "Our patent-pending NutraMatic represents the latest advancement of our Helo® AI platform, allowing us to provide precision supplements to our customers in their home, in real-time and based on their prevailing biodata. Our technology team is developIng a solution that delivers dynamic AI-generated performance feedback with individualized lifestyle and wellness recommendations. Each user's experience will be unique to them, as the platform will detect changes in a user's biodata and direct NutraMatic to update their supplement combination accordingly, while their app updates their wellness recommendations."

Helo AI is an innovative, easy-to-use consumer platform designed to support wellness improvement and will provide AI-generated, and app-delivered personalized wellness recommendations based on individual user biodata. This biodata is generated by Helo products featuring Life Sensing TechnologyTM, including its recently launched BioStripTM, award-winning BioSense health bandTM and other wearables and connected wellness technology devices. NutraMatic is a countertop device designed to provide users with their AI-optimized and personalized combination of nutrition supplements, based on their current biodata status.

"NutraMatic allows us to challenge players that supply the same supplements to everyone, regardless of their state of wellness, nutritional needs or activity levels," said Sean McVeigh, Chief Executive Officer. "Not only will NutraMatic provide turnkey precision supplements to customers worldwide, our Helo AI recommendation engine encourages a healthier lifestyle by providing individualized and timely feedback, which supports personal wellness improvement and customer loyalty. As NutraMatic is IoT connected, user supplement consumption will be monitored to enable an auto ship supplement subscription model. We anticipate strong demand for NutraMatic, which we expect will be available to ship in the second quarter of 2024. In the meantime, we plan to continue our international investigational study to train our Helo AI knowledge domain and provide an even more personalized solution to our customers," continued McVeigh.

The Helo management team has been invited to participate in the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 10:15 a.m. ET. During the call, management plans to discuss upcoming business initiatives, including its refocused strategic direction and planned product launch. Please register here to attend the conference, or view the archived webcast on EmergingGrowth.com or on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel .

About Helo Corp.

Helo Corp. (OTC:HLOC) is a data-driven wellness technology company. Helo wearables and other smart devices are built on Helo's Life Sensing Technology®, which uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters. Helo is developing the Helo AI platform to leverage artificial intelligence and other technologies to analyze wearer data to provide recommendations that support the adoption of healthier lifestyle choices to drive human wellness transformation.

For more information please visit helocorp.com and nutralife.ai .

The Company's disclosure statements and financial statements are available at OTC:HLOC .

