Little Rock, Arkansas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2023) - Pinnacle Advisors, a Little Rock-based financial services firm, was excited to co-host the inaugural Small Business Boot Camp in Cabot, Arkansas. The 6-week program and pitch competition aimed to empower entrepreneurs in the Natural State.

"We were thrilled to partner with the City of Cabot and other organizations to make this program accessible for aspiring entrepreneurs," said Victor Werley, spokesperson for Pinnacle Advisors. "By sharing our expertise, we set these small business owners up for success not just in Cabot, but across Arkansas."





The program culminated in a Shark Tank-style pitch competition on October 24, where entrepreneurs showcased their business ideas to a panel of judges.

"The pitch competition was the perfect way for these small business owners to put their skills into action," said Marshall D. Butler of Pinnacle Advisors. "We were excited to see the innovative ideas and provided mentorship to help turn those ideas into reality."

Pinnacle Advisors specializes in helping start, scale, and sell small businesses. They provide focused structure, data-based analysis, and significant experience with growing and transitioning businesses. With deep roots supporting entrepreneurship and economic growth in Arkansas, Pinnacle Advisors was committed to programs like the Small Business Boot Camp.

"We recognized a gap when it came to guidance for small business owners," said Werley. "Through hands-on participation in the Boot Camp, we aimed to help fill that gap and provide the insights these entrepreneurs needed to build strong foundations."

Their involvement was rooted in the belief that when small businesses thrive, so does the community. Pinnacle Advisors served as judges at the pitch competition, along with other local leaders.

"As judges, we looked for ideas that not only had growth potential for the founder but also gave back to Cabot and beyond," said Butler. "A win-win for both the business and the community."

Entrepreneurs who attended at least two Boot Camp sessions were eligible for the pitch competition on October 24. They had the chance to showcase their skills and ideas before the expert judges.

"We're committed to equipping participants with the insights needed to achieve their dreams," said Werley. "The Boot Camp and pitch competition were the perfect avenues to provide that hands-on support and set these entrepreneurs up for long-term success."

Werley aims to share those lessons with the small businesses he serves across Arkansas. "I see a large gap in thought leadership when it comes to small business. I want to help fill that gap," says Werley. "Our focus is on helping develop businesses in the Arkansas economic ecosystem and then helping those families benefited by those businesses to create generational wealth."

To learn more about preparing a business for the future with succession planning, reach out to Pinnacle Advisors at www.pinnacleadvisor.net.

