Infosys Topaz Accelerates Spotlight Retail Group's Customer Growth in Digital Commerce

Hyper-personalized omnichannel shopping experience enabled by Infosys' AI-first offering, drives customer delight

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has helped enhance Spotlight Retail Group's customer growth via an omnichannel digital fulfilment and advanced analytics platform built with Infosys. By leveraging Infosys' AI-first offering, Infosys Topaz, Spotlight Retail Group, one of Australia's biggest retailers, enabled a hyper-personalized online shopping experience for its customers. The improved customer experience has led to a growth of 113 percent in customer base over 12 months period and 93 percent in transactions.

This digital commerce platform is scalable on-demand and is helping Spotlight Retail Group meet the significant surge in transaction volumes among customers.

By integrating the advanced analytics capabilities powered by Infosys Topaz, this platform has elevated the online shopping experience for Spotlight Retail Group's customers. With intelligent insights of customer behaviour, the flexible digital commerce platform enables personalised customer journeys and new services like Click and Collect and Made-to-Measure for online shoppers.

The platform has enabled Spotlight Retail Group to better manage inventory, reduce occurrences of order cancellations due to insufficient stock, and faster order fulfillment helping significantly improve customer satisfaction levels.

Tal Lall, Group General Manager, Digital and Omnichannel, Spotlight Retail Group, said, "At Spotlight Retail Group, we are committed to continuously optimise customer experiences as one of our key competitive differentiators. One of the ways that we've done this is through greater investment in personalisation, and this is core to the digital commerce platform built with Infosys Topaz, leveraging its advanced analytics capabilities. This platform now provides us with deeper customer insights while supporting scalability to meet customer demands and onboarding new brands. We are delighted to have collaborated with Infosys on this journey."

Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President and Global Head, Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said, "It's exciting to see the strong customer and business outcomes enabled by the digital commerce platform we built for the Spotlight Retail Group. The deep insights on consumer behavior and inventory enabled for the Spotlight team highlights the power of Infosys Topaz in helping enterprises become AI-ready."

About Spotlight Retail Group

Spotlight Retail Group (SRG) is a privately held $2.5bn+ Australian company which controls and operates a diverse set of retail businesses patiently built over more than 50. SRG represents the best value and choice for millions of loyal customers who regularly shop online or at their local Spotlight, Anaconda or Harris Scarfe store, making SRG one of the most successful and fastest growing retailers in Australasia.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, and our corporate actions including acquisitions. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

