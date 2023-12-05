Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Relief Therapeutics Shifts Commercial Operations to Partnership Model, Focusing on Efficient Patient Access and R&D Growth
GENEVA (DEC. 5, 2023) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced its intent to progressively transition from a direct marketing and sales infrastructure for its commercial-stage assets to a partnership-based model. The Company believes that the transition will continue to enable more efficient patient access through leveraging external expertise and infrastructure. The Company intends to streamline its commercial operations and focus its resources on its R&D activities, paving the way for sustainable growth.
Michelle Lock, interim chief executive officer of Relief, commented, "Our strategic pivot will enable us to reallocate resources towards our advancing R&D pipeline. It will also reinforce Relief's foundational strengths and historical business model, centered around drug development and the business-to-business (B2B) commercialization of our products." This decision primarily affects Relief's GOLIKE® franchise, with the Company's other products historically licensed or distributed through third parties.
The Company remains committed to supporting the needs of patients currently benefiting from PKU GOLIKE® and is exploring potential partnerships for the continued commercialization and expansion of its GOLIKE® franchise and the expected commercial launch of RLF-OD032 in early 2026. PKU GOLIKE® is currently marketed by Relief in the U.S., Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and is licensed to distribution partners in the UK, Spain, Portugal, Israel, Greece, Cyprus, Ecuador, and certain Middle Eastern countries. PKU GOLIKE® shall remain commercially available in the U.S. via Relief's distribution arrangement with Pentec Health, Inc.
Relief also remains actively engaged in optimizing the value of its development-stage pipeline, continuing the development of RLF-OD032 for phenylketonuria (PKU), RLF-TD011 for dermatological conditions, RLF-100 (aviptadil) for pulmonary disorders, and Olpruva for metabolic disorders in Europe.
