5 December 2023 VT5 updates on expected positive business performance of R&S Group Revised FY 2023 guidance of R&S Group highlighted by expected revenues of above CHF 200 million and an EBIT margin of approx. 18% (excluding to be fully divested plant in the Czech Republic / SERW); mid-term guidance remains unchanged

Order backlog of approx. CHF 200 million at the end of November 2023 with a book-to-bill-ratio of 1.2x

Balance sheet further strengthened with a net cash position of CHF 25.6 million at the end of November 2023 (CHF 14.2 million at the end of September 2023)

Strong support indicated from VT5 shareholders and new investors

Board of Directors of VT5 considers entering into new credit agreements of up to CHF 40 million to increase flexibility for the business combination of VT5 with R&S Group and to reduce dilution of shareholders The Board of Directors of the Swiss listed SPAC VT5 Acquisition Company AG ("VT5") has been informed by R&S Group that the business in Q4 2023 is developing better than anticipated and that full-year results in 2023 are expected to exceed the guidance communicated at the time of the prospectus publication. R&S Group now expects total revenues for 2023 above CHF 200 million (prior CHF 195-205 million) and an increased EBIT margin of approximately 18% (up from 15%) excluding the plant in the Czech Republic / SERW which will be fully divested by year-end 2023. The order backlog continued to rise and reached approx. CHF 200 million at the end of November 2023, supporting R&S Group's communicated growth and margin targets for 2024 and 2025 (based on the new FY 2023 guidance) as the business continues to expand. The net cash position rose to CHF 25.6 million (CHF 28.0 million excluding SERW) at the end of November 2023 (up from CHF 14.2 million at the end of September 2023) and provides a strong platform for future growth. The free cash flow margin is expected to rise to a mid to high single-digit as a percentage of net sales. VT5 is finalizing new credit agreements of up to CHF 40 million with its lead banks to increase flexibility for the business combination of VT5 with R&S Group. This would allow VT5 to finance part of the cash purchase for the R&S Group in the event part of the redeemed shares cannot be replaced in the share offering. As a result, VT5 could build-up a treasury shares position, which would reduce dilution per share at the same time. The Board of Directors of VT5 has received substantial indications of support from existing and new investors after the announcement of the proposed business combination with R&S Group. The bookbuilding of the public offering is expected to take place on 7 December and 8 December, after the end of the repurchase offer period on 6 December 2023. The listing at SIX Swiss Exchange under R&S Group, ticker symbol RSGN, is planned for 13 December 2023 with subsequent inclusion in the SPI indices SPI/SPIEX/SXSLI on 14 December 2023. Heinz Kundert, Chairman of VT5 commented: "I am very excited about the progress achieved at R&S Group. The strong business performance leading to an even stronger balance sheet and the support indicated by existing and new shareholders to participate in the public offering are all favorable developments in the proposed business combination with R&S Group. I am looking forward to bringing the hidden champion R&S Group to SIX Swiss Exchange."

About VT5

VT5 is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), a vehicle to directly or indirectly acquire one or (if at the same time) more operating companies or businesses in order to take them public and provide dedicated support. VT5 provides a target company with the industry and technical experience of a seasoned team to allow a fast and smooth way to become a public company in Switzerland. VT5 seeks to unlock this investment opportunity for investors by entering into a business combination with a technology and innovation leader backed by scientific research within 24 months of listing. Geographically, VT5 is looking to acquire a business in Central and Northern Europe with a focus on the DACH region and in particular on Switzerland. The Class A Shares and redeemable Warrants are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbols of VT5 and VT5W, respectively. More information about VT5 can be found at www.vt5.ch .

About R&S Group

R&S International Holding AG ("R&S Group" or the "Company") is headquartered in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. R&S Group has six manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland and the Middle East, serving its domestic as well as various European export markets with small and medium power and distribution transformers and other components in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. R&S Group's current owner, a private equity fund managed by CGS Management AG ("CGS"), headquartered in Pfäffikon/SZ, Switzerland, and R&S Group's management have successfully positioned the Company to benefit from the accelerated demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend for decarbonization. More information about R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com .

